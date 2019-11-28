Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane (Myers) Cleroux. View Sign Obituary

Betty Jane (Myers) Cleroux was born on November 26, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri. She lived in two places in her life: Rainy Lake-Fort Frances, Ontario and Kamloops, BC. She died from cancer in Hospice House eleven days before her 73rd birthday, her loving husband was by her side.



Betty was an amazing woman; wise, fun and inspiring. She was raised in the Northwestern Ontario wilderness, homeschooled until high school. She graduated high school in Harrisonville, Missouri. She was scheduled to enroll in the U.S. Air Force, but that was not in the cards; she met the love of her life Phil Cleroux, while working as a waitress in Fort Frances and they married a short time later. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Phil Cleroux, daughter Mary MacDonald (Neil), son Jay Cleroux (Barb), six grandchildren Ben, Abbey, Jacob, Noah, Meghan and Alec and two dogs the "great golden one" Max and the grand-puppy Finn. She is predeceased by her son William, her parents Bill and Mary Myers, her brother Billy Myers and sister-in-law Madeleine Lindberg.



She and Phil moved from Fort Frances to Kamloops in October, 1973. She worked at a few places, but mostly stayed home to raise her children, which she did with an ardent passion and an unwavering belief in the sanctity of the job. Early on she satisfied her hunger for learning and helping others through various roles in the Catholic Church. She and Phil were heavily involved in the early years of St. John Vianney parish. She completed the Human Service Worker program at Cariboo College and then earned her degree in Childcare from the University of Victoria beginning a long and satisfying career working as a counsellor with youth and adults. Through her twenty years or so in this field, she touched many lives and made many friends.



Her gift was in her ability to connect deeply with people, be authentic and ask curious questions. She didn't dwell much on small talk and had an uncanny ability to get right to the good stuff in conversation. People were drawn to her.



In 1992, she and Phil continued their love of the outdoors by buying a cabin at Sabiston Lake. They spent many happy years there until they decided to trade a cabin for an RV when they retired. They travelled extensively through Mexico and the U.S., making many long-lasting friends through RVing. In 2010, they bought a home in Buckeye, Arizona and spent the winters there, until they finally sold in 2018.



Phil and Betty lived their lives side by side, laughing, travelling, gardening, walking dogs and celebrating family occasions. It is hard to imagine one without the other. Her "Garden of Eden" in the backyard of her house will be where we remember her the most. Every time the squirrels, birds, deer, bear, coyotes and garden snakes move through, we'll think of her and smile. When the owl hoots, we'll know it is her saying, "I love you."



Rest in peace, mom. We'll see you in a while.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Mavis Hollman and the staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House for their love, care and attention. There are not enough words to express our gratitude.



There will be no service at this time, but donations in Betty's name to Kamloops Hospice or the SPCA, would be greatly appreciated.



Condolences may be sent to the family at Betty Jane (Myers) Cleroux was born on November 26, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri. She lived in two places in her life: Rainy Lake-Fort Frances, Ontario and Kamloops, BC. She died from cancer in Hospice House eleven days before her 73rd birthday, her loving husband was by her side.Betty was an amazing woman; wise, fun and inspiring. She was raised in the Northwestern Ontario wilderness, homeschooled until high school. She graduated high school in Harrisonville, Missouri. She was scheduled to enroll in the U.S. Air Force, but that was not in the cards; she met the love of her life Phil Cleroux, while working as a waitress in Fort Frances and they married a short time later. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Phil Cleroux, daughter Mary MacDonald (Neil), son Jay Cleroux (Barb), six grandchildren Ben, Abbey, Jacob, Noah, Meghan and Alec and two dogs the "great golden one" Max and the grand-puppy Finn. She is predeceased by her son William, her parents Bill and Mary Myers, her brother Billy Myers and sister-in-law Madeleine Lindberg.She and Phil moved from Fort Frances to Kamloops in October, 1973. She worked at a few places, but mostly stayed home to raise her children, which she did with an ardent passion and an unwavering belief in the sanctity of the job. Early on she satisfied her hunger for learning and helping others through various roles in the Catholic Church. She and Phil were heavily involved in the early years of St. John Vianney parish. She completed the Human Service Worker program at Cariboo College and then earned her degree in Childcare from the University of Victoria beginning a long and satisfying career working as a counsellor with youth and adults. Through her twenty years or so in this field, she touched many lives and made many friends.Her gift was in her ability to connect deeply with people, be authentic and ask curious questions. She didn't dwell much on small talk and had an uncanny ability to get right to the good stuff in conversation. People were drawn to her.In 1992, she and Phil continued their love of the outdoors by buying a cabin at Sabiston Lake. They spent many happy years there until they decided to trade a cabin for an RV when they retired. They travelled extensively through Mexico and the U.S., making many long-lasting friends through RVing. In 2010, they bought a home in Buckeye, Arizona and spent the winters there, until they finally sold in 2018.Phil and Betty lived their lives side by side, laughing, travelling, gardening, walking dogs and celebrating family occasions. It is hard to imagine one without the other. Her "Garden of Eden" in the backyard of her house will be where we remember her the most. Every time the squirrels, birds, deer, bear, coyotes and garden snakes move through, we'll think of her and smile. When the owl hoots, we'll know it is her saying, "I love you."Rest in peace, mom. We'll see you in a while.The family wishes to thank Dr. Mavis Hollman and the staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House for their love, care and attention. There are not enough words to express our gratitude.There will be no service at this time, but donations in Betty's name to Kamloops Hospice or the SPCA, would be greatly appreciated.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close