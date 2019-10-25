June 15, 1939 – September 21, 2019
With heavy hearts and great sadness, we announce the passing of Betty Lou Barker (née Jasinsky).
Betty will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her loving husband Keith, her daughter Sharon, her grandson Adam and many close friends.
Betty enjoyed the outdoors through camping, fishing and walking. She loved knitting and sewing, but her greatest passions were scrapbooking and card making. Her love of travel took her to many places through the years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00 – 5:00 pm at #77 – 1555 Howe Road, Kamloops, BC.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 25, 2019