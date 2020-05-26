It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Mae Willoughby on April 24, 2020 at Ponderosa Lodge in Kamloops, BC at the age of 93.



Betty was born on December 2, 1926 in Fort Erie, ON to Earnest ("Jazzbo") and May Osborn. She was the middle child of three children; she had an older brother Charlie, and a younger sister Gloria.



Betty fondly remembered her Fort Erie upbringing, including humid summers spent swimming in the Niagara River, colourful Ontario autumns, and trips across the border to Buffalo, New York. After graduating high school, Betty married Frank Boychuk and together they had two sons Ken and Jeff. In 1961, they made the move west to British Columbia, first to Williams Lake, BC, and later to Revelstoke, BC and Burnaby, BC. Betty returned to Revelstoke in the 1970s after the death of her husband. She then remarried and called Revelstoke home for more than three decades. Betty spent her remaining years in Blind Bay, BC, and finally Kamloops, BC, where she enjoyed being close to family and made many friends at The Shores and The Hamlets retirement residences.



Betty will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who valued her family above all else. She was a kind, generous woman with a bright spirit and an infectious laugh. She loved gardening, reading, crafting (needlework and ceramics), watching Westerns on TV, and cooking for family and friends. She was a dedicated member of The Royal Canadian Legion for decades and served as the President of the Ladies' Auxiliary in Revelstoke for several years.



Betty is survived by her sons Kenneth Boychuk (Cynthia) of Kamloops, BC, and Jeffrey Boychuk of Blind Bay, BC, as well as her grandchildren Trina Wamboldt (Mike) of Kamloops, BC, Sheron (Terry) Stone of Salmon Arm, BC, Jenny Boychuk of Victoria, BC, and Justin Boychuk of Calgary, AB. She also leaves behind four beloved great-grandchildren Chase, Ryan, Landon and Hannah.



Betty was predeceased by two husbands Frank Boychuk and Arthur Willoughby, her mother, father, brother and sister, as well as her daughter-in-law Cynthia Boychuk (Jeff).



The family would like to thank all the staff at Ponderosa Lodge who provided exceptional care for Betty during the last year of her life.



Cremation arrangements were made in the care of Kamloops Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

