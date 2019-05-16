Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Margaret Stockford. View Sign Obituary

Betty passed away on May 1, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital surrounded by her family.



Betty was born on September 29, 1944 in Princeton, BC, living most of her life in Kamloops, working for BC Tel for many years. On June 10, 1978 she married the love of her life David Stockford.



She was predeceased by her parents Blanche and Charles Alexandre, sister Carol Kilba.



Betty is survived by her husband Dave, daughters Wendy (Rob), Heather (Marc), son Glenn (Tammy), eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, her twin brother Ted (Blanche), brother Bill (Gloria), sister-in-law Edna Gwynn, her brother-in-law Doug (Ellie) Stockford, several nieces and nephews.



Betty enjoyed her trips to the casinos to gamble.



Betty was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be sadly missed.



A Memorial Tea will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Desert Gardens – Seniors Community Centre, 540 Seymour Street, Kamloops.

