Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454





Born February 7, 1934 in Kenaston, Saskatchewan. Joy is pre-deceased by her parents Gladys Mason and Ivor Moen.



Joy McCall passed away on January 20, 2020 the youngest of seven siblings. Joy leaves behind one son Jeff McCall, who she loved beyond words and daughter-in-law Rhonda Anderson. Joy was so proud of her three beautiful grandchildren, Zac, Ty and Ella whom she loved unconditionally. Joy spent many years in Calgary, Alberta working as a teacher at the board of education. Moving to Kamloops in 1969 having her only child Jeff in 1970. Joy's second passion in life was being on the Board of Directors at Rivershore Golf Links Kamloops. Joy enjoyed many games of golf and made many lifelong friends even achieving a hole-in-one. Joy designed a home in Kamloops which she was very proud of and received many accolades and recognition for.



Those who knew Joy well would remember being asked the question "tell me what is the best thing that's happened to you today?". Joy will always be remembered for her love of the colour blue and owls. Joy will be deeply missed by her one and only son Jeff. A celebration of life for Joy will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations towards the BC Wildlife Park Kamloops can be made in memory of Joy online at



Condolences may be expressed at

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

