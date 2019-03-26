Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Anna Maize. View Sign

On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Beverly Anna Maize, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away quietly at the age of 87 after a short illness.



Bev will be forever remembered by her six loving children Garth (Pat), Jeff, Brad, Fain (Tom), Charlene (Ed) and Eric (Debbie), brother Lloyd and sister Sonja. Bev will also be forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Bev was predeceased by her son Nathan, husband Art and grandson Kurt.



Bev touched all she met with her caring and laughter, along with her generous and loving nature.



Born in Saskatchewan, her family moved to Vancouver where Bev finished high school and met her first husband Ken and raised their family. In 1977, she took her first teaching job in Merritt. Here she made many wonderful friends before retiring to 108 Mile Ranch in 1988 and then settling in Kamloops in 1997 to be closer to family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Alliance Church Ministry Centre on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at 200 Leigh Road, Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kamloops Hospice Association.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



