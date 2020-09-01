Bibi Ranjit Kaur Mangat passed away peacefully at the age of 92 in the company of her family on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 12:04 am at Royal Inland Hospital.
Bibi Mangat was born with maiden name Rai on December 25, 1927 in Ghudani Khurd, District Ludhiana of Punjab, India. She immigrated to Kamloops, BC, Canada with her husband, Late Didar Singh Mangat, in 1992. Bibi Mangat was a loving wife and a mother to three children: Rajinder Kaur Johal (late Surinder Singh), late Baldev Singh Mangat (late Baljit Kaur) and Hardev Singh Mangat (Daljit Kaur).
She is survived by four grand-sons (Varinder, Manpreet, Sunny and Jim), three grand-daughters (Bobbie, Jaspreet and Sukhdeep), and eight great-grandchildren (Navraj, Jasslyine, Payal, Saya, Preesha, Sartaj, Armaan and Shawn). We count our family's blessings in Waheguruji's name and in remembrance of our beloved Bibiji.
A small family service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Kamloops Funeral Home at 285 Fortune Drive. Following this, the sehaj paat and bhog prayer service will be held at The Kamloops Sikh Temple located at 700 Cambridge Crescent.
We are thankful to all friends and relatives for their supportive thoughts and condolences.
