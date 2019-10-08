Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Birthe (Bea) Louise Jorgensen. View Sign Obituary

June 6, 1933 – September 24, 2019



Bea Jorgensen, wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away suddenly on September 24, 2019. Surrounded by many family members, she took her last breaths and slipped away.



Mom was born in Denmark and had a happy life working in the family business. All of the pictures of her show her beautiful smile. In 1959, she immigrated to Canada with her husband Paul, her two children and some close family friends. They settled in southern Alberta and after adding one more child to the mix, they moved to Kamloops.



Mom was a hard-working lady who enjoyed gardening, knitting, baking and canning. Although she had many interests, her greatest joys were the visits by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their pictures adorn her walls and she didn't hesitate to brag about her precious young ones. Home-baked cookies and cakes were always at the ready when anyone came to visit.



She was also very proud to have been involved with the Royal Purple for 45 years.



Bea is survived by her husband of 68 and a half years Paul and her children Mogens (Brenda) Jorgensen, Karin (Dawayne) McKenzie and Marion Heffernan (John). She leaves behind grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family in Denmark and some very dear friends.



The family would like to thank ER nurse Matt and the professional ER team who were so compassionate during Mom's short stay at RIH.



A private gathering was held to honour Bea, a special lady, who was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.



