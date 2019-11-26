Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blaine Roy Frisk. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory Of Blaine Roy Frisk

July 18, 1960 – November 10, 2019



It is with great sadness that the family of Blaine Roy Frisk announces his sudden passing on Sunday, November 10, 2019.



Blaine was born on July 18, 1960 and raised in Kamloops, BC. Blaine met and married the love of his life Wendy Larson in Kamloops. The young couple moved to Avola, BC to work and start a family. They were the proud parents of three rambunctious but wonderful boys. In the 90s the family moved to Smithers, BC for Blaine's work but returned to Kamloops to be closer to family and friends when the boys were in their teens.



Blaine is survived by his children Dustin, Darren and Clayton, his grandson Parker, sister Dolores, his nieces, nephews and extended family. Blaine was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and friend to many and would not hesitate to help in a time of need.



Blaine was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his loving wife Wendy.



Blaine loved sports, especially hockey, his favourite team was the Vancouver Canucks. In his spare time, he enjoyed quality time with family and friends. He enjoyed camping, hosting barbeques and was proud to have recently finished renovations on his classic Chevy truck.



Blaine was employed for many years on the railroad and worked hard to provide the best for his family. He was the most considerate, caring and humble man who was known to help anyone in need. Blaine had a wonderful sense of humour and could always make someone laugh - his smile will live on in our memories forever.



A Service in memory of Blaine will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Hillside Cemetery located at 750 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops.



The celebration of life will be held at a later date.

