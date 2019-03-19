Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blair Colin Ramey Campbell. View Sign

Blair Colin Ramey Campbell was born in Kamloops, BC on June 7, 1983 and passed away in Kamloops on March 10, 2019 at the age of 35 years. He lived in Kamloops all of his life attending Beattie Elementary, Sahali Secondary School and Thompson Rivers University. He then attended the University of Victoria School of Law where he obtained his degree. While living in Kamloops he worked at Habitat for Humanity ReStore and various places in the community always taking pride in a job that helped others. Throughout his life Blair excelled both academically and athletically. He received numerous academic awards and citations during his schooling and was an exceptional soccer player especially during his years he attended TRU and University of Victoria. During his time at TRU, he was elected president of the Student Union Society advocating for students. He also enjoyed writing novels, keeping fit, reading, spending time with friends and going to movies with his Dad. He had a creative spirit and was always keen to engage in lively debates with friends and family.



Blair was predeceased by his mother Lee Campbell in 1993. He is survived by his father Ramey Campbell (Marilyn) of Canora, SK, his brother Sean Campbell (Shauna) of Kamloops and their children, his sister Kassia Campbell of Zurich, Switzerland, his brother Jason Zenowski (Lisa and their children) of Vancouver, his sister Laura Zenowski (Aaron) and her daughter of Vancouver, his aunt Adele Burris of Vancouver, his cousin Jamie Lee Fuoco of Vancouver and his grandparents Gina and Andy Klypak of Kamloops along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



He will lovingly be remembered and sadly missed by all whose lives were touched by him.



A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St., Kamloops on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:00 pm. Interment with family at the Kamloops Hillside Cemetery to follow.



