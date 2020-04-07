Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Ann Atkinson. View Sign Obituary

Left with cherished memories are her husband John Atkinson, her son Brad Poulsen (Sheri) and daughter Cris Myhre (Don), her beloved grandchildren Lucas, Sophia and Ben, her brother Ken Sawka (Connie), her nieces Brie (Tom) and Keri Jo (Cody), and her step-daughters Sandra, Leslie, and Laura.



Bonnie lived a full and beautiful life. Bonnie loved her dogs and cats, country music, walking in the Kamloops area, and cold white wine on the deck while watching the evening light on the hills. She knew how to throw a great party and had a strong circle of loving friends. She loved going out for dinner, but the best meals were served Chez Bonnie. Our childhood home and her life with John was the scene of many dinner parties and raucous laughter, desserts eaten for breakfast, piles of books and magazines, and beautiful paintings. She loved to travel, and John and Bonnie shared many adventures and lots of laughter in their 25 years together - honeymooning in Alaska, hiking in the Grand Canyon, walking tours in the English countryside, cruising the Mediterranean, riding their Goldwing motorcycle, or enjoying countless trips to her favourite place, Las Vegas. What a magical time they had together. John will miss his best friend. Her children will miss her loving support and laughter.



Her ashes will be scattered in Jasper, where her parents Bill and Blanche Sawka are laid to rest. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. We invite you to visit



Her family gives their deepest appreciation to the staff of Pine Grove Care Centre in Kamloops, who cared for her with great kindness and patience in the past years as Alzheimer's slowly took her from us.



In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada or your local SPCA in memory of Bonnie are appreciated.



"Up in this air you breathed easily, drawing in a vital assurance and

lightness of heart. In the highlands you woke up in the morning and thought:

Here I am, where I ought to be."

Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020

