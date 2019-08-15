August 10, 1931 - August 12, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father Boris Svetoslave Karpoff de Korsounsky at the age of 88 at the Kamloops Hospice, BC. Dad died peacefully with his girls at his side.
He was predeceased by his wife Audrey (née Gyuricska). He leaves behind his children Hélène (Peter), Nadia (Colin), Alexandra (Daryl), grandchildren Jacqueline, Karine, Colton, Mackenzie, Gabrielle and Dimitri, and sister Catherine (Richard).
Born and raised in Liège, Belgium, Boris immigrated to Canada in 1951 with his parents. He graduated as a mining engineer from Laval University, Québec in 1956. He went on to have a fulfilling career as a professional engineer and in later years worked as a mining consultant throughout the world.
Boris was passionate about the outdoor aspect of his job and enjoyed hiking and biking in his younger days. He was an avid glider pilot for many years and created lifelong friendships at several flying clubs in Ontario, Quebec and BC. Boris also was an avid stamp collector and rock hound and took part in fossil hunts around Kamloops with the local paleontology club.
He touched many lives and leaves us all with many cherished memories. He will be deeply missed by his family, near and far, and by his friends at Berwick on the Park, the Kamloops Stamp Club and KEG (Kamloops Exploration Group).
A private cremation will be held and a Celebration of Boris' Life will take place at a later date in Kamloops. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kamloops Hospice Association ( www.kamloopshospice.com ) would be appreciated.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 15, 2019