Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boris S. Karpoff P.Eng.. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

August 10, 1931 - August 12, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father Boris Svetoslave Karpoff de Korsounsky at the age of 88 at the Kamloops Hospice, BC. Dad died peacefully with his girls at his side.



He was predeceased by his wife Audrey (née Gyuricska). He leaves behind his children Hélène (Peter), Nadia (Colin), Alexandra (Daryl), grandchildren Jacqueline, Karine, Colton, Mackenzie, Gabrielle and Dimitri, and sister Catherine (Richard).



Born and raised in Liège, Belgium, Boris immigrated to Canada in 1951 with his parents. He graduated as a mining engineer from Laval University, Québec in 1956. He went on to have a fulfilling career as a professional engineer and in later years worked as a mining consultant throughout the world.



Boris was passionate about the outdoor aspect of his job and enjoyed hiking and biking in his younger days. He was an avid glider pilot for many years and created lifelong friendships at several flying clubs in Ontario, Quebec and BC. Boris also was an avid stamp collector and rock hound and took part in fossil hunts around Kamloops with the local paleontology club.



He touched many lives and leaves us all with many cherished memories. He will be deeply missed by his family, near and far, and by his friends at Berwick on the Park, the Kamloops Stamp Club and KEG (Kamloops Exploration Group).



A private cremation will be held and a Celebration of Boris' Life will take place at a later date in Kamloops. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kamloops Hospice Association (



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com August 10, 1931 - August 12, 2019It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father Boris Svetoslave Karpoff de Korsounsky at the age of 88 at the Kamloops Hospice, BC. Dad died peacefully with his girls at his side.He was predeceased by his wife Audrey (née Gyuricska). He leaves behind his children Hélène (Peter), Nadia (Colin), Alexandra (Daryl), grandchildren Jacqueline, Karine, Colton, Mackenzie, Gabrielle and Dimitri, and sister Catherine (Richard).Born and raised in Liège, Belgium, Boris immigrated to Canada in 1951 with his parents. He graduated as a mining engineer from Laval University, Québec in 1956. He went on to have a fulfilling career as a professional engineer and in later years worked as a mining consultant throughout the world.Boris was passionate about the outdoor aspect of his job and enjoyed hiking and biking in his younger days. He was an avid glider pilot for many years and created lifelong friendships at several flying clubs in Ontario, Quebec and BC. Boris also was an avid stamp collector and rock hound and took part in fossil hunts around Kamloops with the local paleontology club.He touched many lives and leaves us all with many cherished memories. He will be deeply missed by his family, near and far, and by his friends at Berwick on the Park, the Kamloops Stamp Club and KEG (Kamloops Exploration Group).A private cremation will be held and a Celebration of Boris' Life will take place at a later date in Kamloops. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kamloops Hospice Association ( www.kamloopshospice.com ) would be appreciated.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close