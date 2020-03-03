Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brady David Dalke. View Sign Obituary

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Brady David Dalke of Kamloops, BC, on February 15, 2020, at 25 years of age.



Brady is survived by his loving mother and father Debbie and Brad Dalke, sister Megan Dalke, grandma McBurnie, aunts, uncles and cousins; Carrie (Dave) Smeaton (Sarra, Katee, Jordan), Bob (Tara) McBurnie (Jade and Eddy), Wendy McBurnie (Tylar), Amma & PG Papa, Shelley Dalke (Phil Kolobara), Gordon (Charlene) Dalke, Scott (Crystal) Dalke and Don Horning.



Brady was an avid sports fan. Brady had just received his CPGA (Golf Pro) Certification and was working in his dream job as a CPGA Associate Golf Professional at the Dunes Golf Course in Kamloops. Brady took great pleasure in making others laugh, bringing joy everyday through his infectious smile and his ability to bring playfulness into people's lives. Words cannot describe all the ways Brady was a gift to our lives. Our hearts are broken. Sweet Brady, our love for you is unconditional and never ending.



A Celebration of Brady's Life will take place at 1:00 pm on the Sunday, March 15, 2020 at The Dunes at Kamloops, with Pastor Larry officiating.



Donations in Brady's memory may be made to Kamloops Kid Sport at:



May we grow in strength in our time

of distress and grow braver through

our reflections, and memories, of Brady.



Condolences may be expressed

to the family from

www.myalternatives.ca

