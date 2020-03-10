Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda White. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Brenda White announces her sudden passing at RIH on February 28, 2020.



Brenda was born in Victoria on January 29, 1947.



Brenda is survived by her husband of 53 years Ken, sons Adam (Leigh Anne), Jason (Angela) and Jordan (Katrina) and grandchildren Jared and Samantha. She is also survived by sister Trudi Skillings and family and brother Mead Hepworth (Noreen) and family and of course her pet Tigger.



Brenda was predeceased by her parents George and Elsie Hepworth.



Brenda liked to golf and travel and she was a master gardener. Brenda was a member of the Ladies Lunch Group and the TRU Gentle Circuit track gang but her activities the last few years were hampered by advancing health issues.



A small family and friends gathering will be held to celebrate her memory.



Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020

