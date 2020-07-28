Brian Francis Hosek passed away in the early morning on Saturday July 19, 2020 at the age of 70 at Berwick on the Park in Kamloops after fighting a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his father Frank, brother Don (Carolyn) and sister Karen. He will be missed by his many friends some often referred to as his "fishing buddies."
He had a long and interesting career as a bush and airline pilot. During his career he established great friendships in the aviation industry. He was so fortunate to fly some amazing airplanes. It was always a pleasure to laugh at his wit, his stories and his razor sharp memory. Many great hours were spent around his fire pit on his acreage in Thompson Valley Estates. He later moved back to Kamloops into a townhouse as his cancer was limiting his ability to manage the land.
Shortly after moving back to Kamloops he, once again, was forced to move to Berwick where he received excellent care for the remainder of his life. He loved the many staff members who cared for and loved him. Unfortunately, COVID ended the personal visits by his family and friends. Nevertheless, Brian was on his family and friend's minds during that period.
As a wonderful friend wrote -
"may you rest in peace and dip your wings when you fly over."
Brian was laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery on July 28, 2020.
Should friends desire, donations to the Royal Inland Hospital Cancer Services Fund would be appreciated in his memory.
Condolences may be expressed
at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com