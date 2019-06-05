Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Joseph Mulhern. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that Brian's family announce that he passed away on May 26, 2019 at the age of 78. Fortunately his wife, children and siblings were able to be there to say their final goodbyes.



Brian is survived by his wife Barb, his children Tracy and Michael (Linda), by Barb's children Trevor (Anita) Ely and Andrea (Wayne Hesketh) Ely. He was known as Poppa to Trevor's and Andrea's children Keenan MacDonald Ely, Tianna MacDonald Ely, Kirsten Ely and Peter Ely. He is also survived by his siblings Kay (Harv) Taylor, JoAnn (Phil LeGood), Pat (MJ) and Ron (Jen), seven nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by his parents Joe and Kit.



Brian fondly remembers his childhood growing up in Squamish. During these years, he developed a passion for sports and the outdoors. After high school Brian went to Vancouver to learn his trade. Upon becoming an electrician, he worked mainly in the pulp mill industry, starting his career in Powell River. He later moved his young family to Kamloops to work at Weyerhaeuser. After his retirement from the pulp mill, Brian and Barb travelled extensively visiting other parts of BC, Canada and many countries around the world. He especially loved the bike and barge trips they did in Europe. Throughout his life, Brian was very active and enjoyed hiking, biking, slowpitch and tennis. It was not unheard of for him to bike from Westsyde to the tennis club to play a game or two and then bike home.



The family would like to thank the RIH staff in emergency and on 5-South for helping Brian through his final hours. Our sincerest gratitude goes to the staff at Gemstone who provided amazing care for Brian.



At Brian's request there will be no formal service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC.



