Brian was born upstairs in the Grey Arms Hotel in Broomhill, Northumberland, England on July 6, 1930. He spent his youth in Durham with summers in Northumberland on his uncle's farm where he nurtured his love of farming and outdoor life. He then completed his science degree in agriculture from the University of Durham before spending 2 years in the Royal Marines. There he was assigned to the rifle team, and competed in high level target shooting competitions. He worked as a chemical researcher for Proctor and Gamble before he married Nancy in 1957. He and Nancy flew to Vancouver three days after their marriage with $100 in their pocket. Brian completed his teacher training at UBC and started his first job in Williams Lake, BC. The adventurous spirits of Brian and Nancy led them to live and work as teachers in Kamloops and many places in BC, including Haida Gwaii. Close to retirement, after years of looking for a farm, they finally found Mossy Creek where they spent many happy years growing a large vegetable garden and raising hay, chickens, children and sheep.



Outside of his work life, Brian was an avid reader and enjoyed attending a variety of adult education courses. He had a passion for, and was a regular patron, of the arts. He also loved the outdoors and spent time hiking, skiing and kayaking. He had a rich social life and enjoyed his interactions with friends, family and any stranger he encountered. Saturday mornings were spent watching English Premier League football. Brian always had a beautiful garden with vegetables amidst the flowers. Later in his life, he expressed the diversity of his life and interests with painting, while looking over the Kamloops valley.



Brian was a role model for his family. He was honest and fair. He was brave and courageous. He was scientific and practical. He taught them to be selfless; to consider the effect of their decisions on others and the community as a whole. He taught them to treat people well and give people the benefit of the doubt – although he was not afraid to give an opinion! He taught them to eat well, mind their manners and be polite.



He fought for fairness in all aspects of his life. He went out on a limb if it was important. He achieved a very fair pension plan from the BC Teachers Association in his position as agreements chairperson and president of the Kamloops Teachers Association.



Brian and Nancy raised four children; Heather, Pam, Lawrence and Susan. He has enjoyed his extended family with eight grandchildren (Christopher, Chrissy, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Alexander, Jacqueline, Daniel and Molly) and four great-grandchildren (Charlie, Jackson, Olive and Lucy) in BC and Nova Scotia.



There will be a celebration of life in the summer to be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in Brian's honour to the Western Canada Theatre Company.



