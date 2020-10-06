1/1
Brianna Lynn (Jones) Hobbs
1979 - 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Brianna Lynn Hobbs (née Jones); beloved mother, aunty, daughter, sister and dear friend. Brianna passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 with her family by her side.

She is predeceased by her mother Penny, and survived by her children Russell, Tishan, Elizabeth and Mattias, father Robert and siblings Jennifer, Talisa and Michael, as well as her good friend Tara.

Brianna was born and raised in Abbotsford, BC, and at the age of 27 moved with her family to Kamloops, where she spent the remainder of her life, before recently moving to Prince George. Brianna will be remembered for her tenacity and strength, as well as her deep love and devotion to her children.

She will be laid to rest in Kamloops and information regarding a celebration of life will be shared in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society and the Prince George Hospice Society are warmly welcomed.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
