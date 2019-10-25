Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bridget Katherine Bregoliss. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

March 14, 1925 – October 22, 2019



It is with sadness that we announce that on Tuesday, October 22, Bridget (Bea) Katherine Bregoliss passed away peacefully in Kamloops with family by her side at the age of 94 years. She was born March 14, 1925 in Gull Lake, Saskatchewan. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years Gordon on April 22, 2019 and her son-in-law Jim Wakely as well as her parents John and Regena Schikowski, four brothers (Frank, Bill, Jerome, Linus) and five sisters (Mary, Rose, Regena, Kay, Francis).



She is survived and will be dearly missed by her children, Rita Wakely of Abbotsford, David Bregoliss (Bonnie), Joan Vitovec, Mark Bregoliss, Audry O'Donovan (Bill) and Paul Bregoliss (Lori) all of Kamloops. Her 13 grandchildren, Michael Wakely (Leah), Mark Wakely, Ann-Marie Wakely, Nicole St. Laurent (Drew), Patrick O'Donovan (Heather), Richard Bregoliss (Kat), Tim O'Donovan (Darcie), Sarah Bregoliss (Stefan), Sinéad O'Donovan (Matt), Michael Bregoliss, Ryan Bregoliss (Allison), Thomas Vitovec, and Sam Bregoliss. 6 great-grandchildren Wyatt, Beckett, Riley, Mari, Landyn, Liam and numerous nieces and nephews who have fond memories of time spent with their Auntie Bea. She is survived by her brother Vern Schikowski.



Bea grew up on the family farm in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan with her parents and 10 brothers and sisters. She would choose to work alongside her brothers doing the farm chores outside, rather then be inside with her sisters, despite the expectations of girls of that generation. She was known in her family as "runt" because she was small in stature. However, she was big in presence and her heart was the biggest we have ever known.



In her early twenties she along with her sister Rose, her best friend, left the family farm and moved to BC to begin working in the tomato canneries and landed in Kamloops. In 1950 she met her beloved Gordon. They were married on September 26, 1951 and together they raised their six children.



Bea found her true calling when she became a mother and invested her time and energy in providing her family with an abundance of love, care, support and attention. As each grandchild and then great-grandchild arrived her love multiplied, and her protectiveness grew. She was happiest with her family close by and her greatest joy was being surrounded by them.



A deeply faithful Catholic, she devoted much of her extra time to OLPH Parish and the CWL. She was a lifetime member, 73 years, of the CWL. She discovered golf in her early 60s and very much enjoyed spending her days on the course with her group of friends. On Fridays she would golf with Gordon and much to his chagrin, would often beat him. She was a long-time member of the Kamloops Golf and Country Club.



We would like to thank Dr. Mavis Hollman for her great care, time and attention given to Bea. For the last 20 months, Berwick on the Park - Brio Unit, was Bea's home. We would like to thank the exceptional care team at Brio for their kindness and love given to Bea. She truly appreciated it. Prayers will be recited at 7:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 with the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 26 at OLPH Church, 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops. Reception to follow for family and friends at the OLPH Parish Centre. Should friends so desire and in lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice as Bea supported many charities.



"Love you and leave you Mom"



