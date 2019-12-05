Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Douglas MacDonald. View Sign Obituary

October 28, 1946 - December 2, 2019



Forty-three years ago, Bruce and Vivian said their vows and promised to love, support and cherish each other until death do us part. Sadly, that time has come. Left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his wife Vivian, his niece Megan MacDonald, her adult daughters Cheyenne Lovejoy (Jordan Winkel) and baby Jack Henry and Sydnay Lovejoy, his nephew Michael MacDonald (Anne) and their children Lukas and Mathea, his nephew Mathew MacDonald (Andrea) and their children Maitland and Ryan, his sister-in-law Barbara Blewett, his brother-in-law Gilbert Gardner (Gwen) and their daughters Jennifer Woodard (Ian) and their daughters Jordanna and Kaitlynn and Sarah Fawbert and her sons Nolan and Ryan. He is also survived by his brother Grant MacDonald.



Bruce was born and raised in Mission, BC. He was predeceased by his parents Maitland MacDonald (1976) and Pat MacDonald (2006). Bruce worked for BC Tel/Telus in Prince George and Kamloops and retired in 2002 after a 36-year career.



Over his life, Bruce enjoyed many things including hunting, fishing, boating, racing cars, renovating, woodworking, the NFL (go Steelers) and hoisting a few beers with family and friends. His lifelong passion was cooking, and nothing inspired and pleased him more than creating and serving food to everyone gathered around his table. All the family and many friends have a Bruce original recipe tucked away.



Vivian and her family thank everyone who supported her and Bruce throughout this very difficult time. A special thanks to Susan and Sharky Shaw and Bruce's good buddy Walter Jedyk. As well we very much appreciate everyone involved in Bruce's last days especially Dr. Broadbent, his receptionist Darlene and all the staff and volunteers at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

