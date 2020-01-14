Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce William Goetjen. View Sign Obituary

June 15, 1964 – January 7, 2020



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our youngest brother Bruce.



Bruce was born in Kamloops, BC and raised in Heffley Creek, BC. Bruce was a long-haul trucker and started his trucking career in 1993, a job that he loved. He drove throughout the USA and Western Canada. He resided in Abbotsford, BC.



Left to mourn his passing are his two sisters Kathy White (Tom) of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Jody Beesley of Kamloops, BC, one brother Paul Goetjen (Debbie), (Jason) of Heffley Creek, nieces Jennifer White of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Kim Beesley of Kamloops, BC, nephews Drew Beesley (Anastasia) of Brooklyn, New York, USA and Myles White of Winnipeg, Manitoba, great-nephews and nieces Raine, Christian, Airianna and Octavia and many cousins. Very close family friends the Feller family and one of his best friends Angelo and Donnie Fontana and family. Bruce is predeceased by his parents Alfred and Vina Goetjen and his brother Michael.



He will be missed very much by his family and friends. We love you big guy.



The family will have a celebration of life for Bruce in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.



Arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation & Funeral Services.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

DrakeCremation.com

