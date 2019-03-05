Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan Arthur Frederick (Art) Cramp. View Sign

Bryan Arthur Frederick Cramp (Art) passed away in Kamloops on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:30 in the morning with his loving partner Jeannie by his side. This marked the end of a long struggle with multiple health issues. Born on November 23, 1932 in Meaford, Ontario, Art moved at the age of 17 to Valemount, BC. He later moved back to Ontario but found he missed the west and so he returned to stay.



Art worked in logging camps, sawmills and finally, as a businessman. He owned two stores in Valemount and rented out another. He enjoyed crafting wooden furniture and clocks in his spare time and also loved to fish. His daughter Beverly remembers catching her first fish with her father and son Greg fondly recalls the old fishing holes. Most of all, Art was his happiest with family around. He delighted in cooking for them (Yorkshire pudding comes to mind), canning for them and was ALWAYS quick to send you on your way with a jar of something he had prepared himself. Art spent time in his final years teaching his granddaughters Zahna and Serena how to make relishes. He was keen to pass on tradition and enjoyed his role as supervisor. In a world of givers and takers, Art was decidedly a giver. He will be fondly remembered for his thoughtfulness, for his big heart and for his distinct sayings, stories and terms of endearment.



Art was predeceased by his parents Bryan and Elisabeth Cramp, his sisters Jean Mitchell and Joan Spears and brothers Bill, Stewart and Gordon.



He is survived by his partner of 32 years Jeannie Davison, his brother Doug (Donna), his daughters Debbie Tinsley (Bill), Beverley (Graham) and son Greg (Isabelle), his step-children Mary-Claire, Burr, and John. He also leaves seven grandchildren Serena, Zahna, Jackson, Kelsey, Frankie, Maclean and Connor, as well as great-grandchildren Taleigha, Arayah, Hailey and Magnus.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation.



