With profound sadness we wish to announce the passing of Bryan Rickson on September 11, 2019.



Bryan is survived by his wife Sharon, son Troy and daughters Monique and Susan, his grandchildren Cody, Cassie, Christie, Carlee, Kennedy and Porter, his great-grandchildren Ilo-Rayen, Cali-Jo and Codi-Lee and his brother Terry.



As a child, his time was divided between Penticton, Kamloops and Tunkwa Lake with his Grandpa Old Mac, who ran Tunkwa at that time. After leaving school he had various jobs but the two he came back to were Glidden Paint and School District #73. After years on the road with Glidden in Alberta and BC and having achieved "top salesman" in Canada, he returned to the School District for the second time in 1975 and remained there until his retirement in 2002.



He was dedicated to his work with the District and retirement left a void in his life, so him and Sharon did a lot of travelling and cruising.



Bryan always said to the family, " Love you to the moon and back". Well Bryan, back at ya!



Until we meet again.



The family will be holding a Celebration of Bryan's Life on Friday, September 20, 2019 from

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Brock Senior Activity Centre located in the Brock Shopping Center at 1800 Tranquille Road.



Please bring all your funny stories.

Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 17, 2019

