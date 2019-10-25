Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryon George Edwards. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

Bryon George Edwards of Kamloops, BC, passed peacefully away on October 21, 2019 at the age of 52.



Bryon is survived by his loving husband, best friend and roommate, Kevin Hamilton. Bryon's children Amber (Rob) MacDuff of Magna Bay, BC, Kaden (Tessa) Edwards Spruyt of Kamloops, Electra Edwards Spruyt of Kamloops, Rylend Edwards Spruyt of Kamloops , and two grandchildren Malcolm and Morgan MacDuff. Bryon leaves behind brothers Shane (Sarah) Edwards, Lance (Toni) Edwards and sister Tanya Tieman.



Bryon was predeceased by his father Dennis Edwards, survived by his mother Marne Edwards and Teresa Spruyt, mother of children.



Bryon was born February 27, 1967 in Atikokan, Ontario. He grew up in Westsyde and spent many summers in Barriere. Bryon enjoyed doing things he loved, i.e., 4x4'ing, snowmobiling and quality time with his family. His greatest joy was raising his four beautiful children and seeing the birth of his grandsons.



Bryon's friends and those around him would describe him as kind, loving and generous to a fault. He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. Bryon always saw the best in people and made sure they knew it. We are all very saddened of his passing and he will be missed beyond measure.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre, 1250 Rogers Way, Kamloops on November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations will kindly be accepted to assist with funeral expenses and for the children's trust.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

