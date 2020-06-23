Burt passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops.



He will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Predeceased by his father James Densmore and mother Hazel Densmore, and leaving behind his lovely wife Agnes Densmore, daughter Desi Makar-Criece (Don Criece) and granddaughter Madelyn Criece, brothers Jim Densmore (Reina) and Darcy Densmore (Lisa), sisters Kathy Brodeur (Mike) and Brenda McKinnon (Charles).



Burt was a proud Veteran with the Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Patricia Airborne.



Burt lost his hearing several years ago to a stroke, but could still talk as clearly as you or I, and loved company and being around family and friends. The conversations were usually awkward and one sided, and we would often have to write down what we were saying for him to read it. Despite that, he loved nothing more than hanging out with people for company, watching them talk, and pretending he could hear what they were saying.



He always had a smile on his face, and often out of the blue he would say something quirky and funny that would make us roar with laughter, and gasp with his unintended shrewdness. He loved to make people laugh as that is how he communicated. He spent countless hours on his computer keeping in touch with old Airborne friends, or meeting new ones on social media. He loved going down to the Legion or Sandbar Grill for a couple cold ones just to be around other veterans and friends.



Since Burt met the love of his life, Agnes, they started travelling more than he ever did his whole life, and everywhere he went he met new friends from the CAF and posted on his Facebook page. He spread smiles everywhere he went.



Burt had a Heart of Gold,

And will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.



Rest in Peace Burt!

See you again one day.



