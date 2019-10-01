Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Byron "Alfred" Hammond. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary



February 8, 1949 –September 5, 2019



It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of (Alfred) Byron Hammond at his home in Logan Lake, BC on September 5, 2019.



Byron was born in Zeballos, British Columbia. As the eldest child in a military family, he travelled and lived all over Canada, eventually settling back in BC. He worked for 32 years at Highland Valley Copper and retired in 2010. Byron spent the first years of his retirement enjoying fishing, camping and rounds of golf with friends. In his later years, he was content to visit with his younger brother and best friend Doug – quite often dropping by to see their 'little brother' Wayne, to give him the news of the day. Byron was a devoted son and visited his mom regularly at Kamloops Seniors Village until she passed in December of 2018. Byron was a true character. He was very kind-hearted and generous and will be sadly missed by his brothers Douglas Hammond and Wayne Hammond (Marianne), his nieces Erika Hammond and Kirsten Hammond, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.



A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Hillside Cemetery in Kamloops, BC.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 1, 2019

