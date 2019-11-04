Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Edgar Wilson. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness the family of Calvin Edgar Wilson announces his passing on October 27, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Cal was born on October 7, 1928 in Beverly, Alberta.



Married four times, Cal was blessed to have fathered seven wonderful children, twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Cal was very proud to be a welder at the Vancouver shipyards and his membership in the Marine Workers' and Boilermakers' Industrial Union. He was also a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.



The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff at the Trim Residence in Mission for the exceptional care they provided to their father in his final years.



A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Woodlawn Mission Funeral Home, 7386 Horn St., Mission, BC.

