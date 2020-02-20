Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Andrew David Alliott. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

Carl Andrew David Alliott of Kamloops, BC passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 6, 2020 at 69 years of age. He is survived by his life companion, best friend and partner Robin Holgate, sister Dorothy Alliott, and was a mentor to Jeff Frye. Carl was predeceased by his parents Walter Austin Alliott (1982) and Margaret Pearl Stevenson (1994), and his brother Walter Robert Scott Alliott (2014).



Carl was born in Vancouver, BC on September 14, 1950. In August of 1975, Carl moved to New York and joined a Franciscan Friary for three years before returning to BC in 1978. In 1987 he moved to Kamloops. Carl touched the life of every person he came into contact with. He was well respected and loved by so many people. Carl's primary position was as a building manager for Kelson Group, and just prior to that , he drove city bus in Kamloops. He was a sub deacon with the Orthodox faith at the Ukrainian church in Kamloops. He worked with Bob Hughes and the Ask Wellness as a cluster housing manager and volunteered with ESS (Emergency Social Services) of BC.



Carl had too many friends to mention but I would like to thank a few who over the years became fixtures in our lives, the Fawcett family, where we enjoyed many Christmas Parties and summer barbeques throughout the years, to the Kelson Group and Katy Smith.



Prayers will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of All Saints, 1044-8th Street. The Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Church, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery. Father Chad Pawlyshyn officiating.



