January 22, 1946 – July 1, 2019
Harvey passed away on the morning of July 1, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC. Harvey's greatest love was his family, he is survived by his beloved wife Bonnie, son William, daughter-in-law Trisha, grandchildren Jason, Gabriella and Sarah, along with his puppy Maggie. Harvey was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Fort Frances, ON and had many fond memories of growing up there. Harvey was predeceased by his parents William and Elizabeth, his brothers Donald, Darold, James, Earl, Harold and Jack and sisters Evelene, Lillie and Lorna.
Harvey was an automotive mechanic, having worked in Fort Frances and Atikokan before moving his family to Logan Lake, BC in 1980 and starting his career at Lornex (Highland Valley Copper), retiring in 2011.
Harvey always enjoyed his and Bonnie's road trips to the US and across Canada to visit family and friends. Countless motorcycle, camping and fishing trips that always ended in a good story or two. He recently bought himself a bright yellow convertible Mustang that he proudly drove around Logan Lake and enjoyed taking family and friends on little road trips to show off our beautiful area.
We are so sad that Harvey left this world. His infectious smile and laughter, his sense of humour and endless teasing of the grandkids… which of course drove them crazy.
A huge thank you to the Logan Lake paramedics, RIH emergency doctors and nurses.
Harvey will always have a piece of our hearts. He will be laid to rest in the Logan Lake Cemetery, with no service as per his request.
Donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation can be made in Harvey's name in lieu of flowers.
