It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Carl (Doc) Watson of Kamloops, BC on July 8, 2019 at 84 years of age.



He is survived by his loving wife Joan and his children Lia Langley of Calgary, AB and Derek Watson of Hinton, AB. Carl is also survived by his grandchildren Levi Watson, Dylan Watson, Taylore Langley, Kayla Watson and Alex Watson, great-grandchild Kale Balaux, niece Charleen Mohr, nephew Shane Smith, niece Gail Bilodeau, cousins John and Marilynn Hickey, Peter and Colleen Hickey, Gary Hickey, Ruth Hickey, Michael and Kaye Hickey, Linda Hickey and Bob Livingstone. He was predeceased by his father Morris Watson, mother Reta Watson and sister Joyce Walton.



Carl (Doc) worked at Weyerhaeuser Mill from 1972 until his retirement in 1992 and loved his co-workers and job. He will be missed by his family, many friends and golfing buddies.



A Funeral Service for Carl will take place at 11:00am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church in Westsyde, Kamloops. An inurnment will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Hinton Cemetery in Hinton, AB.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Sigalet, Dr. Jonat, Dr. Pwint, Dr. Kim, all the staff at RIH and Hospice and Gerrie and Greg for your kindness.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's memory may be made to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, the , or Kamloops Hospice.



Condolences may be expressed to the family

