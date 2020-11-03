We are saddened to announce the passing of Lyle Richet on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Trinity Hospice.
Lyle leaves behind his loving wife, Rose and their children: Darlene (Michael) Jones of Williams Lake, Larry (Sherree) of 100 Mile House, Mike (Nancy) of Merritt, Joanne (Don) Denton of Victoria and grandchildren Danielle Pronick, Krista Havey, Christopher Richet, Josh and Ben Richet, Nicholas, Spencer and Cole Denton, as well as twelve great-grandchildren.
Lyle was born on March 15, 1926 in Benito, Manitoba. His family moved to Prince George when he was a child. It was there he grew up and met and married Rosalie Yaron in 1945. Together they moved their family to Kamloops in 1967, where Lyle continued his career as a conductor with CN Rail. Lyle enjoyed curling, golfing and after retirement RVing with Rose to various places in BC and Alberta to visit family and frequent trips into the United States. Rose and Lyle have been married for close to 75 years.
A private family Interment will take place in Hillside Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at:
www. firstmemorialkamloops.com