Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carman Anthony Candido. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1938 - 2019



Carman was born on June 12, 1938 and passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 from complications of Alzheimers. Carman is survived by his devoted and loving wife and companion Linda of 29 years, his son Brett (Sarah), his brother Kenny, his sisters-in-law Edna Candido and Hazel MacDonald. He is also survived by Linda's sister, Charmaine and Peter, sister Laura and Terry and brother Mark and Kelly, all of Toronto. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is predeceased by his parents Len and Fran Candido, his brothers Gary and Vern and sister-in-law Ruby Candido.



Carman was born and raised in Kamloops, BC. He owned and operated Citadel Construction and Western Pacific Construction in the 1990s and built many custom homes in the Kamloops area. Retirement was well deserved and enjoyed. Carman was a man of great integrity, honest, hardworking and compassionate.



Carman was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2012. Linda was instrumental and always there for him, helping him navigate this devastating disease. Carman was eventually placed in Gemstone Care Facility in October 2015. Linda would like to thank all the Gemstone staff who cared for Carman over the past 4 years.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the ANAVets, 290 - #9 - 177 Tranquille Road, North Kamloops, BC from Noon to 3:00 p.m.



Flowers are gratefully declined, however a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC online at alzheimer.ca in Carman's memory would be appreciated.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com 1938 - 2019Carman was born on June 12, 1938 and passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 from complications of Alzheimers. Carman is survived by his devoted and loving wife and companion Linda of 29 years, his son Brett (Sarah), his brother Kenny, his sisters-in-law Edna Candido and Hazel MacDonald. He is also survived by Linda's sister, Charmaine and Peter, sister Laura and Terry and brother Mark and Kelly, all of Toronto. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.He is predeceased by his parents Len and Fran Candido, his brothers Gary and Vern and sister-in-law Ruby Candido.Carman was born and raised in Kamloops, BC. He owned and operated Citadel Construction and Western Pacific Construction in the 1990s and built many custom homes in the Kamloops area. Retirement was well deserved and enjoyed. Carman was a man of great integrity, honest, hardworking and compassionate.Carman was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2012. Linda was instrumental and always there for him, helping him navigate this devastating disease. Carman was eventually placed in Gemstone Care Facility in October 2015. Linda would like to thank all the Gemstone staff who cared for Carman over the past 4 years.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the ANAVets, 290 - #9 - 177 Tranquille Road, North Kamloops, BC from Noon to 3:00 p.m.Flowers are gratefully declined, however a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC online at alzheimer.ca in Carman's memory would be appreciated.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close