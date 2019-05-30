1938 - 2019
Carman was born on June 12, 1938 and passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 from complications of Alzheimers. Carman is survived by his devoted and loving wife and companion Linda of 29 years, his son Brett (Sarah), his brother Kenny, his sisters-in-law Edna Candido and Hazel MacDonald. He is also survived by Linda's sister, Charmaine and Peter, sister Laura and Terry and brother Mark and Kelly, all of Toronto. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents Len and Fran Candido, his brothers Gary and Vern and sister-in-law Ruby Candido.
Carman was born and raised in Kamloops, BC. He owned and operated Citadel Construction and Western Pacific Construction in the 1990s and built many custom homes in the Kamloops area. Retirement was well deserved and enjoyed. Carman was a man of great integrity, honest, hardworking and compassionate.
Carman was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2012. Linda was instrumental and always there for him, helping him navigate this devastating disease. Carman was eventually placed in Gemstone Care Facility in October 2015. Linda would like to thank all the Gemstone staff who cared for Carman over the past 4 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the ANAVets, 290 - #9 - 177 Tranquille Road, North Kamloops, BC from Noon to 3:00 p.m.
Flowers are gratefully declined, however a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC online at alzheimer.ca in Carman's memory would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 30, 2019