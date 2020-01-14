Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Perry. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory of Carol Ann Perry

December 20, 1944 – December 19, 2019



It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Ann Perry on of December 19, 2019. Our beloved Carol peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Vancouver, British Columbia to Helen and Norman Harvey. Carol and her older sister Norma (Bissell) and their parents spent many summer vacations at their favourite place, Belcarra. It was there that Carol met the love of her life Kenneth E. Perry. At the young age of 18, Carol and Ken wed and together the two of them created a beautiful family whose core values centered on work ethic, love and commitment.



Carol started her working career as a desk clerk in the Lower Mainland and after moving to Kamloops in 1977 she spent the next 25 years as a bookkeeper in the hotel industry. Not only did Carol take great pride in her work but it was in the workplace where she fostered many lasting relationships. Carol's kind demeanour and natural ability to connect with others undoubtedly is the reason why many gravitated towards her. She had a smile that was inviting and an infectious laugh that would light up a room like a beam of light.



Carol loved to entertain and she also served as the President of the Kamloops Ladies Shrine Auxiliary. Her home was always open to large gatherings of ladies events such as Mary Kay, Tupperware, PartyLite, Weekender Ware and Pampered Chef, yet her most enjoyable gatherings were with family and friends celebrating holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and annual summer barbeques. No gathering was without an amazing spread of food or humorous stories often told by Carol; storytelling was her forte.



Carol's loving and caring spirit will continue to live in those that she touched. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Ken of 56 years. She is survived by her sister Norma (Jack) and her children Kenny and Kelly (Daren), grandchildren Mariah, Taylor, Mackenzie, Jaxon and Jadyen.



She is predeceased by her mother Helen and father Norman.



Carol will be dearly missed by all her family and as well as her many dear friends. Carol's departure has left a deep void in all of us, but her loving ways, beautiful smile and unforgettable laugh will never be forgotten. She enriched all our lives and our world will be emptier without her.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring to honour Carol on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Kamloops Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1550 Tranquille Road, Kamloops, BC. A luncheon will follow.



Love is in the Air By Ken E. Perry



Love is in the air; a daily occurrence that I truly share.

I ponder the years that have passed us by;

my heart is now broken which makes me cry.



One day we will be together for an eternity; celebrating our new life with greater certainty.



Our hearts will once again be as one, and that is very clear.

You are so precious to me my dear, everyday of the year.



I will miss your great big smile, and your infectious laughter; a wonderful delight;

It makes you more beautiful and bright.



Lord, I pray in your name for your blessings and comfort for "My dearest Carol Ann"



Amen. In Loving Memory of Carol Ann PerryDecember 20, 1944 – December 19, 2019It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Ann Perry on of December 19, 2019. Our beloved Carol peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Vancouver, British Columbia to Helen and Norman Harvey. Carol and her older sister Norma (Bissell) and their parents spent many summer vacations at their favourite place, Belcarra. It was there that Carol met the love of her life Kenneth E. Perry. At the young age of 18, Carol and Ken wed and together the two of them created a beautiful family whose core values centered on work ethic, love and commitment.Carol started her working career as a desk clerk in the Lower Mainland and after moving to Kamloops in 1977 she spent the next 25 years as a bookkeeper in the hotel industry. Not only did Carol take great pride in her work but it was in the workplace where she fostered many lasting relationships. Carol's kind demeanour and natural ability to connect with others undoubtedly is the reason why many gravitated towards her. She had a smile that was inviting and an infectious laugh that would light up a room like a beam of light.Carol loved to entertain and she also served as the President of the Kamloops Ladies Shrine Auxiliary. Her home was always open to large gatherings of ladies events such as Mary Kay, Tupperware, PartyLite, Weekender Ware and Pampered Chef, yet her most enjoyable gatherings were with family and friends celebrating holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and annual summer barbeques. No gathering was without an amazing spread of food or humorous stories often told by Carol; storytelling was her forte.Carol's loving and caring spirit will continue to live in those that she touched. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Ken of 56 years. She is survived by her sister Norma (Jack) and her children Kenny and Kelly (Daren), grandchildren Mariah, Taylor, Mackenzie, Jaxon and Jadyen.She is predeceased by her mother Helen and father Norman.Carol will be dearly missed by all her family and as well as her many dear friends. Carol's departure has left a deep void in all of us, but her loving ways, beautiful smile and unforgettable laugh will never be forgotten. She enriched all our lives and our world will be emptier without her.A celebration of life will be held in the spring to honour Carol on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Kamloops Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1550 Tranquille Road, Kamloops, BC. A luncheon will follow.Love is in the Air By Ken E. PerryLove is in the air; a daily occurrence that I truly share.I ponder the years that have passed us by;my heart is now broken which makes me cry.One day we will be together for an eternity; celebrating our new life with greater certainty.Our hearts will once again be as one, and that is very clear.You are so precious to me my dear, everyday of the year.I will miss your great big smile, and your infectious laughter; a wonderful delight;It makes you more beautiful and bright.Lord, I pray in your name for your blessings and comfort for "My dearest Carol Ann"Amen. Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close