Carol was born in England and moved to Edmonton when she was one year old. Carol lived In Edmonton for many years where she would meet and marry her high school sweetheart David Hicks. They were married for over 40 years until David's death in 2011. They started their own business (Interior Crafts) which they operated for about 30 years. Carol is survived by her three sons Daniel, Darren and Dean (Shawna) and her grandchildren Sheldon, Declan and Dawson, brother David (Cindy) and sister-in-law Linda (David). Carol spent the last 5 years of her life at Ridgeview Lodge where she enjoyed having her grandson Dawson come visit and share mint chocolate patties with her. Those were her two most favourite things (Dawson and Chocolate). There will be no formal service at this time but if decided on, it will be a small private gathering for family. The family would like to thank the staff at Ridgeview Lodge for the care over the last 5 years, especially Lisa for the time spent with her at the end.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



