January 13, 1945 – October 30, 2019



It is with the saddest of hearts that the family of Carol Norma Hicketts, in her 74th year, announces her passing away with her family at her side in the ICU ward at Royal Inland Hospital on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 pm.



Carol was born on January 13, 1945 in Fort William, Ontario. She graduated from the Medical Lab Technology program in November 1965 and worked at McKellar General Hospital in Thunder Bay. In October 1970, she and her family relocated to Kamloops, BC where she worked as a laboratory technician at Royal Inland Hospital. After leaving RIH she then worked at Inland Labs. In 1989, she changed careers and began working for Kelly Girl Temporary Service. She made numerous contacts working for Kelly Girls which eventually lead to her final career working for Nicola Ranch and the Canadian Fallow Deer Farm. In 1993, she relocated to Merritt, BC where she was the office manager until her retirement in 2012. She took great pride in learning the new life of working and living on a ranch.



Left to mourn the loss of Carol's presence but still celebrate the life she shared are children: Michael (Lee-Gaye), Jeff (Kelly); the love of her lives, her two beloved grandsons Joseph and Matthew, sibilings Marilyn Wilson (Reg), Robert Green (Sonia) and Susan Green (Darin Walbaum), nieces and nephew Gavin Wilson (Amanda), Lauren Burrows (Mike), Bethany Takacs (Will) and Kristin Green, four great-nieces and a great-nephew. She was predeceased by her mother and father Florence and James Green.



Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother. When she was healthy she loved to knit, tend to a large garden, shop at the Bay and sit in the hockey stands cheering on Mike and Jeff in the winter and in the bleachers at the ball parks during the summers. But as her health declined she spent more time indoors – following her grandsons sporting events – from hockey to referring she could tell you every stat on every team that they were both involved with. She was able to make a trip to Victoria to watch Joe live in a WHL game and see Matt ref the Merritt Centennials in a BCHL game.



We would like to thank the doctors and nurses in ICU Unit at Royal Inland Hospital for their kindness and caring in looking after Carol's in her final days.



We would like invite you to a Celebration of Carol's Life on Friday November 22, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the Merritt Senior Centre, 1675 Tutill Crt., Merritt, BC.



She will be laid to rest in the summer of 2020 in Thunder Bay, ON.



