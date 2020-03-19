Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolina Mildred (Drdul) Harris. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Carolina Mildred Harris (née Drdul) passed away peacefully with Pam and Bruce by her side on March 18, 2020 leaving behind 87 years of memories for her children, grandchildren and surviving sibling to cherish.



Carol was Born April 3, 1932 in Bremen, Saskatchewan, with her early years spent growing up in Sardis, BC. Later moving to Kamloops as a teenager, this is where she met the love of her life. Carol married Archibald Harris, on May 8, 1953. They were married for 62 years, before Archie's passing in 2015.



Carol worked in administration in the early 1950s at the Kamloops Senior Secondary School. She worked there for several years, but decided to leave and raise her family of four daughters. She was an avid skier and had to be in order to keep up with Arch. Carol also loved playing softball and coached her four daughters for many years. She spent many winters at the local ski hill, and summers on the tennis court or ball diamond. Carol was an amazing seamstress. She loved to have all her girls in matching outfits from the time they were young. She also enjoyed, and did beautiful macrame and knitting projects. Carol loved spending time in the kitchen. Her family couldn't get enough of her homemade soups, famous canned relishes and pickles. Carol also enjoyed spending time with her group of friends. They had many parties and laughs together playing crib. You always had to keep an eye on Carol, as she may peg a few extra for herself!



Carol loved to travel to warm destinations, with Hawaii being her favourite. She always looked forward to the fall, where they would take a trip somewhere tropical. This was about the time that Carol fell in love with hummingbirds, and loved to collect anything that had one on it. Carol adored all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was so proud being a grandparent. Grannie's house wasn't a place for discipline, chores, or where you had to eat all your vegetables. No, it was where the spoiling and cuddling took place. She enjoyed having her grandchildren over, to watch them learn to swim in their backyard pool. She loved having all the family around the pool in the summer, to enjoy a swim and a bbq. If you were lucky enough to be invited to one of Harris's famous pool parties, it was an event that you wouldn't soon forget.



Carol is survived by her four daughters Pam (Bruce) Evensen, Judy (Mike - predeceased) Currie, Sandra (Ross) Lowndes, and Valerie (Jeff) Duncan, eight grandchildren Jason, Kristin, Kyla, Tamara, Bobbi, Chad, Brad and Nicole, six great-grandchildren Arden, Molly, Ayla, Dax, Macie and Beau. Carol's brothers Alex - predeceased (Lorraine) Drdul, and Harvey (Ange - predeceased) Drdul.



The family would like to thank Sherri Molnar, recreation/therapy supervisor at Overlander Long Term Care, who was a godsend to the family. We would also like to thank all the wonderful care aides and nurses on the Evergreen Wing, for their amazing care.



At Carol's request, there will be no service.



However, in lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be appreciated in memory of Carol.



We love you Mom. "You were an angel in the shape of my mom"



