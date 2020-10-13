Casey leaves to mourn his loving mother Angela Bigg (Rod Heibein), his father Dean Vye (Edith Vye), loving sister Elisha Barker, niece Faith Barker and nephew Kaiden Bratch. Casey also leaves behind the love of his life Lennie McIntyre. Casey also leaves his Grandmother Joan Bigg (Vern Engemoen), Uncles Drew Vye, Wayne Vye (Ella Vye), Bill Bigg (Denise Bigg) and Allen Bigg; Aunties Serena Vye (Tom Johnson), Joanne Barnett and Elizabeth Bigg. Casey also leaves many wonderful cousins.
Casey is predeceased by his Grandfather's Edmund Bigg, Don Vye and Grandmother Iris Vye and his Uncle Sean Dunn.
Casey, (Aka Hippie) was one of the most gentle, kind hearted souls there was. He was a very humble soul who lived life the way he wanted to. Casey had a unique gift allowing him to see only the best in everyone making him an amazing friend. More than anything, Casey loved his family. At a very young age Casey was very proud to be a momma's boy. Casey was very close with his sister and adored her children.
Casey's favorite pass time was spent gardening, spending hours, days weeks and months planting anything and everything, I MEAN EVERYTHING! He took so much pride in showing friends and family his gardens.
Casey loved travelling with the love of his life Lennie. Casey was always at his best when he was with her.
Casey had a way of making everything a hippie adventure! You went on these adventures whether you liked it or not, they just happened!
During Casey's many hippie adventures he met some amazing people, creating lasting friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. To Casey, all his adventures were epic!
Casey loved spending time at the hot springs. One of the last times he went he was able to go with his mom and Lennie, two of his favourite ladies, making great memories and sharing laughs.
Casey was a very proud uncle right from the moment he found out his sister was expecting with her first then second child. Casey loved his niece and nephew very much.
In the last year of Casey's life he struggled with addiction. Sadly, Casey lost his battle with addiction on October 2, 2020, but before he left this earth, he saved four lives through organ donation.
Hippie, you're our Hero!
Our son, my brother, our uncle, grandson and nephew, we will forever miss you and love you. You made us very proud. xoxo
We hope you have another epic adventure!
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com