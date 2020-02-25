|
|
Catharina Johanna Maria Bouwmeester, age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 17, 2020.
She was born on March 16, 1927 in Aalsmeer, Netherlands to Jacobus Petrus Schijf and Barbara Cornelia Schijf (née van Geijlswijk). She married her long-time friend and love Nicolaas Bouwmeester on March 28, 1951 who preceded her in death in 2002.
Catharina and Nicolaas came to Canada with their two eldest children on the Groote Beer and landed in Halifax in 1954. They started their life in Canada in Picture Butte, Alberta followed by Stavely, Raymond, Kamloops, BC and finally settling in Monte Lake in 1966.
Family was very important to her. After years spent raising her own children, she was always happy to care for her many grandchildren as well. Catharina was a very skilled seamstress and sewed many wedding gowns for friends and relatives. She also sewed or knitted nearly all her own children's clothes while they were young.
Catharina is survived by eight children and their spouses Pete and Denise Bouwmeester, Jack Bouwmeester, Engel and Audrey Bouwmeester, Barb Christoff, MaryAnn and Bruce Hyslop, Cathy and Graham Clarke, Ted and Lynn Bouwmeester, Elisabeth Harmon; her grandchildren Raquel, Caroline, Nikita, Corissa, Nicholas, Desiree, Michael, Faith, Hope, Jimmy, Rhonda, Peggy, Dustin, Joshua, Idrina, Melissa, Lisa and Cody; her great-grandchildren Keenan, Kolbie, Corbin, Hudson, Claire, Allison, Harvey, Logan, James, Logan, Peyton, Declan, Harper, Elliott, Benjamin, Owen, Keplar, Grace and Lexus; her siblings Niek, Cor, Wim and Co Schijf. She was predeceased by her son Nicky Bouwmeester in 1961.
Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, 2797 Sunset Dr. Kamloops.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of your choice.
|
|
|
