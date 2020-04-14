Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Anne Ramsay. View Sign Obituary

Catherine (Teenie) Ramsay, long-time resident of Kamloops, BC, died peacefully at her care home on March 26, 2020 at the age of 83.



Catherine is survived and remembered by her beloved sons Bob (Heather) Gunson of Kamloops, BC and Reid Jenkins of Maple Ridge, BC; her grandchildren Robert James Jr, Brock (Dana), Brad, Natasha and Cameron, sisters Helen and Gene; brother Rudy of Abbotsford her beloved great-grandchildren Avery Marie and Noah Robert of Fort St John, BC and her precious dogs Kyra and Teca. Children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of Teenie's life. The legacy of her kind spirit, passion for gardening, love of teaching and zest for life will live on through them.



Catherine was born in Dawson Creek on August 13,1936 to Cornelius and Eva Braun of Russia. She moved to Kamloops in her 20s where she married her first husband Robert James Sr, she welcomed her two sons Bob and Larry who were the most important parts of her life. Larry her 2nd son passed away tragically from a motorcycle accident at the age of 18. She now rejoins her loved son in heaven.



Catherine worked for the City of Kamloops as a water and sewer treatment professional. She was a trailblazer being the first woman to work outside with the men more than 50 years ago. We can't help but think Catherine blazed a trail for all woman who now work in the trade industry.



Catherine was a devoted mother and the best grandmother anyone could ask. She enjoyed gardening and sun tanning at her lake property in the Shuswap. Being in the garden was her happy place. There was nothing Catherine liked better than a garden full of colorful flowers and a freshly mowed lawn on a bright summers day, her yard would make her neighbours green with envy. She strived to have the best kept property on the block. Neighbours would be shocked that a 70-year-old woman would be out in the garden digging away in the dirt from dusk till dawn, the reward of her hard-work always made her smile. Catherine's 2 favourite colours were spring and fall, she would rather have flowers on her table than diamonds on her neck.



She will be sadly missed by all those whose lives she has touched and inspired.



"If we had a flower for every time we thought of you,

We could walk in your garden forever"



Due to the circumstances a funeral service is not scheduled at this time. Flowers, and condolences may be offered at 330 Sunhill Court, Kamloops, BC V2E2P4.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

