If you are reading this, I died on September 13, 2019 of cancer.



I am survived by my beloved husband Stan of 52 faithful loving years, my daughter Leyna and her husband Craig Baillie and my son Brad, his wife Shawna and their children Nolan and Lauren. I am also survived by my loving sisters Kris, Ora and Marla all of Alberta and my brother Mark of Nebraska and their families.



I love and cherish you all so much, you have been my rocks and support and I could not have done this journey without you all. I have been truly blessed to have in my life my Beta Sigma Phi sisters who have supplied me with food, cards, emails, phone calls, baskets of goodies and so much concern and love! My Flin Flon sisters, eight of us originally, now six of us, in a circle of friendship that spanned 54 years! I have been able to reconnect with old friends of many years and have been rewarded with an outpouring of affection and love that has certainly sustained me in some dark moments and for this, I thank you all - you know who you are.



I grew up in Flin Flon, off to Winnipeg at age 18, for two years, then to Calgary, where I met Stan and we married in 1967, off to Kamloops in 1979 where we have resided ever since, as well as Scotch Creek for the past 20 plus years in the summer. Truly a blessed life.



I need no formal service. I have seen and talked with so many of my beloved family and friends that I feel my life is complete and my family will scatter my ashes at my requested places.



Thank you all for being a part of my family's life over the years. We feel enriched by your support and caring thoughts and it has been overwhelming.



Be kind, non-judgemental, smile a lot, use your manners, and be generous to the less fortunate. Life goes on, it can be short, make it a good one!!!



The Salwach family would like to extend a huge heartfelt thank you to the outstanding staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home for their care, support and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to them in Ronel's memory.

