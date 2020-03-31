We are saddened to announce that Cathy Alberta Ashton of Kamloops passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 87 years.
Cathy was born in Rock Bay, BC on January 16, 1933.
Cathy is predeceased by her daughter Barb, she leaves her son John of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Active in her community, Cathy served as treasurer of the Alcoholics Anonymous group in Kamloops for some 23 years. She loved to cross stitch and to cook for groups in need.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date, pending the duration of the isolation period.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020