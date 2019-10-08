March 24, 1926 – September 30, 2019
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Bud.
He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by family and friends.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Patsy, his brother Bus from Kamloops, his sons Donovan, Patrick and Douglas, their partners, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bud was a Conservation Officer (Game Warden) in Kamloops, Pouce Coupe and Cranbrook for 37 years. Bud and Patsy moved to Moyie Lake, BC in 1980 and then retired there in 1984.
An online link; (budsgonefishing.forevermissed.com) is under construction to leave condolences, read more about Bud's life and get information about a celebration of life planned at Moyie next year.
No flowers by request.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 8, 2019