Cecile was born in North Battleford, Sk and passed away peacefully at her home in Kamloops, BC.



Mom loved company and could keep a lively conversation going at any gathering. She made her own decisions and kept a firm hand on the running of her home.



She could grow flowers like nobody's business and loved to cook.



Cecile was predeceased by Richard (Dick) Shannon, her loving husband of sixty-five years, grandson Richard Shannon Beck, her mother Marguerite, father Nicholas, two brothers and four sisters.



She will be forever remembered by daughters Barbara Beck (Allan), Carol Shannon (Martin), grandsons Frederick Shannon, Brian Beck (Katherine) and great grandsons Cayden and Foxx.



The family would like to acknowledge the work and dedication of The Home Care Aides from Interior Health. Their visits meant a great deal to Mom.Cecile was born in North Battleford, Sk and passed away peacefully at her home in Kamloops, BC.



Mom loved company and could keep a lively conversation going at any gathering. She made her own decisions and kept a firm hand on the running of her home.



She could grow flowers like nobody's business and loved to cook.



Cecile was predeceased by Richard (Dick) Shannon, her loving husband of sixty-five years, grandson Richard Shannon Beck, her mother Marguerite, father Nicholas, two brothers and four sisters.



She will be forever remembered by daughters Barbara Beck (Allan), Carol Shannon (Martin), grandsons Frederick Shannon, Brian Beck (Katherine) and great grandsons Cayden and Foxx.



The family would like to acknowledge the work and dedication of The Home Care Aides from Interior Health. Their visits meant a great deal to Mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store