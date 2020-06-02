Cecile Marie Shannon
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecile was born in North Battleford, Sk and passed away peacefully at her home in Kamloops, BC.

Mom loved company and could keep a lively conversation going at any gathering. She made her own decisions and kept a firm hand on the running of her home.

She could grow flowers like nobody's business and loved to cook.

Cecile was predeceased by Richard (Dick) Shannon, her loving husband of sixty-five years, grandson Richard Shannon Beck, her mother Marguerite, father Nicholas, two brothers and four sisters.

She will be forever remembered by daughters Barbara Beck (Allan), Carol Shannon (Martin), grandsons Frederick Shannon, Brian Beck (Katherine) and great grandsons Cayden and Foxx.

The family would like to acknowledge the work and dedication of The Home Care Aides from Interior Health. Their visits meant a great deal to Mom.Cecile was born in North Battleford, Sk and passed away peacefully at her home in Kamloops, BC.

Mom loved company and could keep a lively conversation going at any gathering. She made her own decisions and kept a firm hand on the running of her home.

She could grow flowers like nobody's business and loved to cook.

Cecile was predeceased by Richard (Dick) Shannon, her loving husband of sixty-five years, grandson Richard Shannon Beck, her mother Marguerite, father Nicholas, two brothers and four sisters.

She will be forever remembered by daughters Barbara Beck (Allan), Carol Shannon (Martin), grandsons Frederick Shannon, Brian Beck (Katherine) and great grandsons Cayden and Foxx.

The family would like to acknowledge the work and dedication of The Home Care Aides from Interior Health. Their visits meant a great deal to Mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved