Celeste Bourassa of Kamloops, BC passed away on August 21, 2020 at 93 years of age with her daughter at her side.
She is survived by daughter Lucille (Allan) Milman of Kamloops; grandsons Michael (Jennifer) Milman, Curtis (Natalie) Milman and Jeffrey Fransen; five great-grandchildren Ethan, Logan, Kaitlyn, Austin and Avery. To them, she was "Gramma 2." She was predeceased by her husband Damase (Dan) Bourassa and daughter Doris Fransen (Floyd Mackie).
Celeste was born and raised in Northern Alberta and moved to BC in 1956. She was #9 of 10 children. A hard worker, she lived on a farm, cooked in a logging camp, ran a licensed daycare for 19 years, decorated wedding and birthday cakes and after retiring, participated in many craft fairs. Being married to Dan for 54 years, they enjoyed travelling, camping and fishing. Family and friends were the highlight of her life, she loved when someone would "drop" in for coffee and a raisin or molasses cookie.
She was an amazing, gentle person
and touched everyone she met.
Thanks to the staff at Gemstones and Chartwell Renaissance for the loving care she received.
There will be no service at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com