It is with great sadness that the family of Ross House announce his passing on September 13, 2019, at the age of 79.
Ross will be lovingly remembered by his wife Marilyn and all "the girls:" Bonnie (Andre), Deedee (Craig), Jennifer (Blair), Christine (Tom), and Nicole (Stewart). He will also be lovingly remembered by his brothers Bob (Chris), Kenny (Marylyne), and his twelve amazing grandchildren.
To read the full obituary, and leave a condolence, please visit www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 17, 2019