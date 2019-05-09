Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles “Stormin” Norman Atkinson. View Sign Obituary

THANK YOU



January 9, 1928 - April 27, 2019



A life well-lived is a precious gift

of hope and strength and grace

From someone who has made our world

a brighter, better place.

Great-Grampa's life is a legacy

of skiing, fun and pleasure

With laughter and songs and memories

our thankful hearts will treasure.



Many thanks are due to our many family members and friends who worked hard to make our memory day for Norm a special time. We had a joyous celebration thanks to Rev. Canon Sandra Sudgeon and pianist Heather Berg with fun remembrances presented by grandson Chris MacDonald and great-grandson Alex Bigham (poem above). We all enjoyed a fabulous lunch thanks to all the hard workers at St. Paul's Cathedral. Our family celebrations continued in Norm's style with room for the kids to run and play in Riverside Park, then a meal in the Activity Room at Manor House, and family sing-along. Norm would have enjoyed every minute of it, as we all did.



Norman's hospital stay was just a little over a week during which time he received great care and attention from all on 5-South. We are so appreciative of all the exceptionally hard-working staff. Thanks to Dr. Victor De Kock for looking out for Norm during recent years and special thanks to Dr. Brenda Laupland for her sensitive care extended to Norm and our family in his last days. Thanks to Drakes Cremation and Funeral Services who with a very short time frame managed to get Norm to the church on time!



Norm's 91 years were spent making friends and we are so glad to hear from and see so many of you as we continue this journey and try to keep his spark with us.



