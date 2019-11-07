After a valiant effort, he passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 74.
He will be remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife Heather. Eddy will be remembered for his never-ending ability to fix anything, his passion for wood working and gardening.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the or Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 7, 2019