Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Gordon (Gordie) Caponero. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Charles Gordon (Gordie) Caponero, husband and father, who passed away on January 8, 2019 at the age of 86.



He is survived by his wife Joyce of 63 years, daughter Pamela Francis (Terry) and son Keith Caponero, grandchildren Angela Johnson (Ray), Keith Francis, Kaydee Heidema (Tyler), Chase Caponero, step-granddaughters Catherine Tilden and Dayna Tilden, as well as numerous great-grandchildren.



He was born June 1, 1932, he was the eldest of eight children and at the age of 18 joined the army and served for three years in the Korean War.



He loved to travel and had many great vacations down South, the Caribbean, Alaska and across Canada. He truly appreciated all that nature had to give.



Special thank you to the staff at Overlander Extended Care for taking care of him for the past 10 years.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

In Loving Memory of Charles Gordon (Gordie) Caponero, husband and father, who passed away on January 8, 2019 at the age of 86.He is survived by his wife Joyce of 63 years, daughter Pamela Francis (Terry) and son Keith Caponero, grandchildren Angela Johnson (Ray), Keith Francis, Kaydee Heidema (Tyler), Chase Caponero, step-granddaughters Catherine Tilden and Dayna Tilden, as well as numerous great-grandchildren.He was born June 1, 1932, he was the eldest of eight children and at the age of 18 joined the army and served for three years in the Korean War.He loved to travel and had many great vacations down South, the Caribbean, Alaska and across Canada. He truly appreciated all that nature had to give.Special thank you to the staff at Overlander Extended Care for taking care of him for the past 10 years.Celebration of life to be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close