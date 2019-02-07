In Loving Memory of Charles Gordon (Gordie) Caponero, husband and father, who passed away on January 8, 2019 at the age of 86.
He is survived by his wife Joyce of 63 years, daughter Pamela Francis (Terry) and son Keith Caponero, grandchildren Angela Johnson (Ray), Keith Francis, Kaydee Heidema (Tyler), Chase Caponero, step-granddaughters Catherine Tilden and Dayna Tilden, as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
He was born June 1, 1932, he was the eldest of eight children and at the age of 18 joined the army and served for three years in the Korean War.
He loved to travel and had many great vacations down South, the Caribbean, Alaska and across Canada. He truly appreciated all that nature had to give.
Special thank you to the staff at Overlander Extended Care for taking care of him for the past 10 years.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date.
