November 12, 1942 - December 28, 2019
We are very saddened to announce the passing of Charles "Charlie" Dyson on December 28, 2019, at the age of 77 years. He is survived and was loved dearly by his first cousin Mally Dixon (Bob) of Vancouver, his second cousin Sandra Henderson of Kamloops, her husband Steve, who was Charlie's biggest support system and their children Christopher (Ashley) and Brianna, who Charlie loved as his own.
Charlie was an LPN in Vancouver for 28 years, working on the Spinal Cord Injury Units at Shaughnessy Hospital and VGH. He was a strong advocate for the disabled, promoting wheelchair sports, and escorted the athletic team to the Paralympic Games in Seoul, Korea in 1988. After retirement, he moved to Kamloops to be closer to family. He was a volunteer with Victim Services and Crime Stoppers. He enjoyed many wonderful summers camping at Shuswap Lake with the Henderson family. We called him "Inspector Gadget" as he always loved owning the latest and greatest of technology! He was a kind and gentle soul and generous to all.
We would like to thank all of the staff on the second floor of Ponderosa Lodge for taking such good care of Charlie over the past seven months as his health declined and to our family and friends for being there. Also, special thanks to Kim and Sandra Henderson, and our dear friend Gail Lawson, who never missed an occasion of celebration in Charlie's life. We will spread his ashes by the river at McArthur Island in the spring, as per his wishes.
"In the arms of an angel", Charlie, we love you always, xo
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 7, 2020