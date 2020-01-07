Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Samar Dyson. View Sign Obituary

November 12, 1942 - December 28, 2019



We are very saddened to announce the passing of Charles "Charlie" Dyson on December 28, 2019, at the age of 77 years. He is survived and was loved dearly by his first cousin Mally Dixon (Bob) of Vancouver, his second cousin Sandra Henderson of Kamloops, her husband Steve, who was Charlie's biggest support system and their children Christopher (Ashley) and Brianna, who Charlie loved as his own.



Charlie was an LPN in Vancouver for 28 years, working on the Spinal Cord Injury Units at Shaughnessy Hospital and VGH. He was a strong advocate for the disabled, promoting wheelchair sports, and escorted the athletic team to the Paralympic Games in Seoul, Korea in 1988. After retirement, he moved to Kamloops to be closer to family. He was a volunteer with Victim Services and Crime Stoppers. He enjoyed many wonderful summers camping at Shuswap Lake with the Henderson family. We called him "Inspector Gadget" as he always loved owning the latest and greatest of technology! He was a kind and gentle soul and generous to all.



We would like to thank all of the staff on the second floor of Ponderosa Lodge for taking such good care of Charlie over the past seven months as his health declined and to our family and friends for being there. Also, special thanks to Kim and Sandra Henderson, and our dear friend Gail Lawson, who never missed an occasion of celebration in Charlie's life. We will spread his ashes by the river at McArthur Island in the spring, as per his wishes.



"In the arms of an angel", Charlie, we love you always, xo November 12, 1942 - December 28, 2019We are very saddened to announce the passing of Charles "Charlie" Dyson on December 28, 2019, at the age of 77 years. He is survived and was loved dearly by his first cousin Mally Dixon (Bob) of Vancouver, his second cousin Sandra Henderson of Kamloops, her husband Steve, who was Charlie's biggest support system and their children Christopher (Ashley) and Brianna, who Charlie loved as his own.Charlie was an LPN in Vancouver for 28 years, working on the Spinal Cord Injury Units at Shaughnessy Hospital and VGH. He was a strong advocate for the disabled, promoting wheelchair sports, and escorted the athletic team to the Paralympic Games in Seoul, Korea in 1988. After retirement, he moved to Kamloops to be closer to family. He was a volunteer with Victim Services and Crime Stoppers. He enjoyed many wonderful summers camping at Shuswap Lake with the Henderson family. We called him "Inspector Gadget" as he always loved owning the latest and greatest of technology! He was a kind and gentle soul and generous to all.We would like to thank all of the staff on the second floor of Ponderosa Lodge for taking such good care of Charlie over the past seven months as his health declined and to our family and friends for being there. Also, special thanks to Kim and Sandra Henderson, and our dear friend Gail Lawson, who never missed an occasion of celebration in Charlie's life. We will spread his ashes by the river at McArthur Island in the spring, as per his wishes."In the arms of an angel", Charlie, we love you always, xo Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close