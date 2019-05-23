Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles William "Bill" Cooper. View Sign Obituary

October 14, 1926 - May 7, 2019



Bill took his "Last Run" on May 7, 2019.

Born on October 14, 1926 in Moose Jaw, SK, Bill went to work for CPR as a locomotive fireman until he enlisted and served during WWII with the King's Own Rifles. After the war, he returned to railroading and after 38 years with CNR, he retired as a Locomotive Engineer in 1991. Bill had briefly met Marj Lewis, the love of his life, in Jasper in 1953 and they instantly disliked each other, but after reconnecting in 1964, they eloped on a locomotive. They raised their family in Kamloops, BC where they lived for 40 years before moving to Calgary in 2006. Bill was always at Marj's side at "Jasper Daze" where one of their greatest joys was reuniting with family and old friends. Bill was a 'Jack-of-all-trades" - always solving problems and fixing things, and doing woodwork in his shop.



Bill was predeceased by his parents Daniel Cooper of Cheshire, England and Ann Scotton of Yorkshire, his son Mark and his sister Doris Faryon of Victoria, BC. He is survived by wife Marj, sons Doug of Stirling, AB, Paul of Grande Prairie, AB, Todd of Calgary, daughters Joanne Caruso of Lethbridge, AB, Barbara Boman of Richmond, BC, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Bob Lewis of Kamloops, BC and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Bill was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Enginemen and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. It was Bill's wish that no funeral be held and his ashes be buried in Jasper at a later date. He was a huge supporter of organ donation.



